'Vanderpump Rules' Season 9 Is Finally Happening

Raise your glasses high, Vanderpump Rules fans, because the show will officially be back for Season 9. According to Variety, the Bravo series is set to start filming in May after being on a lengthy hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Considering that it has been some time since fans have gotten to see the trials and tribulations of the SURvers (the last episode aired in June 2020), there was some speculation that the show was canceled. However, Season 9 is a go, a.k.a. it's all happening.

Several cast members from the series have been fired in advance of Season 9. So, who exactly can you expect to take part in Season 9? Variety reported that Lisa Vanderpump, Scheana Marie, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, and Raquel Leviss are all expected to return. The upcoming season will also feature new cast members, including those who work at Vanderpump's restaurants. But, those names will be announced at a later date, with their participation on the show dependent on whose storylines make a splash.

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules was dependent upon Los Angeles being able to reopen amid the ongoing pandemic. As fans know, the show revolves around Vanderpump's restaurants (even though the cast members, aside from Leviss, do not actually work at the locations any longer). At the moment, both SUR and Pump have opened and TomTom, the restaurant that Vanderpump launched with Schwartz and Sandoval, is expected to be back up and running soon. The newest season will adhere to strict safety procedures, as the pandemic is still an ongoing problem in the country. A network spokesperson told Variety that the show has a comprehensive plan in place to keep the cast and crew safe and that they will be adhering to all state and local orders in addition to NBCUniversal's own safety guidelines.

While many members of the cast will return for Season 9, there will be some familiar faces missing in action. In June 2020, Vanderpump Rules announced that they fired original cast members Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder after they reported former co-star Faith Stowers, a Black woman, to the police for a crime that she did not commit. The incident took place years prior, but Bravo decided to cut ties with both Doute and Schroeder for their past racist behavior. In December 2020, it was revealed the show also fired original cast member Jax Taylor for his involvement in this police matter regarding Stowers. Additionally, his wife, Brittany Cartwright, is also leaving the series.