‘Vanderpump Rules’ Personality Lala Kent’s Sleep Ritual Includes Drinking Milk From a Baby Bottle



Give Lala her baba! Vanderpump Rules‘ self-appointed “hood chick” Lala Kent is about to reveal a softer — and more bizarre — side of herself during Monday’s episode of the Bravo show.

In a clip from Monday’s episode, in which the SUR crew finds itself in Mexico celebrating Jax Taylor’s birthday, Kent and Scheana Marie are shown sharing a hotel room.

While the two are close, they’re rarely in such close quarters with one another, and Marie is about to learn something…interesting about her roomie’s nighttime routine.

“What are you doing? You’re taking forever,” Marie, 32, calls out from her bed, where she has snuggled up with a stuffed frog.

“I’m making my baba,” Kent replies, nonplussed, leaving Marie confused.

That’s right: The SUR hostess with a “thug life” tattoo is readying a baby bottle filled with milk before going to sleep.

“I’m on a very low dose of my anti-anxiety medication, so when I do feel like my heart’s beating a little fast, I need my baba, and I put warm milk and honey in it,” she tells the camera. “It soothes me, like I’m a baby.”

Who are we to question anything Queen Lala does this season?

When she’s not rocking herself to sleep, Kent has also been getting in scrapes with Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence.

Being fair to Kent, Lawrence started this feud in early March when talking about Vanderpump Rules on Watch What Happens Live.

“I’m like, ‘B—, you’s a c—!” the Red Sparrow actress said, criticizing Kent’s behavior on the Bravo show.

Kent did not take kindly to what Lawrence called her, as she retorted on Twitter.

“Did Jennifer Lawrence really call me a ‘c—’ on @bravowwhl? Annnnnd talk about my mama? B—, you better pray I don’t see you in the streets,” she threatened, continuing, “You’re one of the highest paid actresses on the planet…you claim you are pro-women and you call another woman a c—? You’re gross.”

Kent soon deleted the tweet, but not before fans of both Vanderpump Rules and Lawrence were able to grab a screenshot.

Weeks later and Kent still hasn’t forgotten the comment, revisiting her feud with Lawrence during an interview on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast that was taped on March 6 and released last week.

“Not only did she call me the c-word….she went on and on making fun of me and my relationship with my mom,” Kent said. “I’m watching this like, ‘Is this A-list celebrity who has Oscars for real?’ And then when she dropped the c-word, I was like ‘OK, honey, let’s leave the trash to us reality personalities. Don’t be trying to take my job.”‘

“I just let her know that she’s a gross human being and congratulations on two failed films in a row,” she added.

The Bravolebrity continued to go off on the Hunger Games star, showing why she’s the reality TV cast member and not Lawrence.

“You’re an A-list celebrity who makes more money than God and you’re like saying you support women and you’re calling another women the c-word that you’ve never laid eyes on in person, never had a conversation with me,” Kent added. “I tried to not let it bug me, but it never feels good to be called that, on top of someone who is that big and grand and A-list and glamorous. It was kind of like that kind of hurt my feelings a little bit.”

“Well, here’s the thing. Now anytime you bring her up, like, I’m going to have nothing nice to say about her,” Kent said as the interview concluded. “I’m going to say that her hair sucks, her face is a little too pudgy, like she needs to stop the drinking, you know? I said it, you don’t have to worry.”

Kent addressed the interview after the podcast was released, tweeting, “My interview with Juicy Scoop was taped a couple of weeks ago when I still felt hurt and emotional. Excuses aside, I wanted to let it be known J.Law and I are all good now.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.