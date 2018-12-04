‘Vanderpump Rules’: Jax Taylor’s Sweet Proposal to Brittany Cartwright Airs During Season 7 Premiere

It’s all happening for Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright! The Vanderpump Rules couple may have ended Season 6 on a bad note, but Taylor finally popped the question to his longtime girlfriend in the Season 7 premiere.

The June proposal played out on Monday’s season premiere, when the notorious bad boy decided to put a ring on it after changing his ways following the death of his dad in December 2017 after a long battle with cancer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That’s when I knew she was the one, absolutely,” he told Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz while picking up her engagement ring. “The fact that after everything she’s been through, to stand up and grab my phone and say, ‘I’m going to handle the flights, the flowers, whatever you need, I got this, baby.’ And I was like, this is my soulmate. How could I not want to spend the rest of my life with somebody who wants to take care of me like that?”

After and uncomfortable lunch spent by the beach, due in part to nerves and in part because of the engagement ring box Taylor shoved down his pants, the reality star was ready to ask his girlfriend to be my wife.

Prior to the Season 7 premiere, the couple opened up about the proposal to Entertainment Tonight.

“I was beyond nervous,” Taylor said of his mental state ahead of the proposal. “I blacked out and I’ve never blacked out in my life. Even drinking, drinking [a lot], I literally blacked out for a good five, six seconds after I asked! I had to sit down and I was like, I’m panicking. That took a lot. That was a lot. And it wasn’t because I was nervous about asking her. I didn’t realize how much… this is a big deal.”

After Taylor’s father died, he admitted, “I was really at rock bottom with my life, you know? I was at my worst, and then with the passing of my father and everything else, it was really rough. It was rough. I could either go one way or the other.”

“I could either go hit the bottle, or do something bad with myself, or I can turn my life around and make everything a positive,” he continued. “I was just like, ‘What would my dad want me to do?’ And I’m like, I’m not going to lose my best friend. I’m not going to lose the girl that I’m supposed to be with for the rest of my life, I’m not gonna let that happen. So, we’re going to work through this and get through it.”

As for Cartwright, she wasn’t sure that she and her now-fiancé would end up together after his shocking affair with former SUR-ver Faith Stowers last season.

“I didn’t think we were going to get back together after the season finale last year,” Cartwright admitted. “We did take our break, and we did have our time apart from each other, and I think that helped us a lot, like, get back together. Because we noticed how much we missed each other.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Jax Taylor