‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Facing $80K Tax Lien Ahead of Wedding to Brittany Cartwright

If there’s one thing you don’t want before your wedding, it’s tax troubles. Unfortunately, it looks like that’s the case for Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor.

The Bravo TV personality, born Jason Cauchi, has been hit with an $80,424 tax lien, according to public records obtained by E! Online. The lien was issued on March 27. His rep told E! Online that the issue has been dealt with, however.

“Everything was taken care of before purchasing his house,” the rep said.

The tax lien was initially reported by Radar Online. The outlet confirmed that Taylor allegedly owed more than $80,000 to the State of California. the Los Angeles County Registrar Recorder Clerk of Court confirmed the information, Radar Online said.

The SUR bartender revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in April that he and Cartwright had “just bought a house.” During the Vanderpump Rules reunion the couple revealed that their home was in the vicinity of co-star’s Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney and Ariana Madox and Tom Sandoval.

Taylor and Cartwright are due to tie the knot on June 29. Cartwright confirmed the news on Instagram weeks ago. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram wearing an all white ’20s inspired outfit. She was photographed standing below a sign that read that she was getting “jaxxed,” a term coined on the Bravo reality show, June 29, 2019.

The Daily Dish by Bravo previously reported that Taylor and Cartwright will tie the knot in a venue dubbed the Kentucky Castle. The wedding will come several months after Taylor proposed to Cartwright, according to the outlet.

Fans may not get to attend the Vanderpump Rules stars’ nuptials, but they won’t have to miss out completely. Radar Online reported that the wedding will be filmed for Bravo, which apparently isn’t sitting well with Taylor. According to insiders, the reality TV personality is “livid” about the wedding being filmed.

“He just feels like he has no say over anything at all anymore,” a source told Radar Online reported. “Jax is starting to think that it is not even his wedding because it is now being looked at as a production instead of a special occasion.”

The source alleged that Taylor “is having cold feet” as a result. The source added that “reality is sinking in that this is really happening and the two of them have been fighting over every little detail.”

Taylor and Cartwright announced their engagement in October 2018. Radar Online reported that Cartwright has “dreamed” of getting married in this spot and is “making this a much bigger production than [Taylor] ever wanted it to be.”

“The fact that Lisa Vanderpump has coerced them into doing the whole thing on-camera has really just changed the whole thing for him,” the source said.

Taylor and Cartwright have not commented on these allegations.