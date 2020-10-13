'Vanderpump Rules': Brittany Cartwright’s Mom Sherri Hospitalized

Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright's mother, Sherri Cartwright, is currently dealing with another hospitalization due to kidney issues that she has been experiencing. According to Page Six, Sherri is asking fans for prayers as she navigates this difficult situation. Sherri first notified her fans about her recent hospitalization on Monday via her Instagram Story.

Sherri posted a video on her Instagram Story from her hospital bed. She told fans, “Well guys, I’m back in the hospital again. This time I went septic with my kidneys. I had kidney stones. Can’t pass them." She added that they did a partial operation on Sunday and that they will finish operating on her in a week in order to give her time to heal after that procedure. As of right now, it's unclear whether Brittany is in Kentucky, where her mother lives, amidst this ordeal. However, she did post a slew of photos on Instagram recently that showcased her celebrating her niece's birthday in Kentucky.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time this year that Sherri has dealt with health struggles. Back in June, Sherri was rushed to the ICU after undergoing a routine bladder surgery. She was released from the ICU days later and continued to recover from home. In August, Brittany shared an update on her mother's well-being. On Instagram, she thanked everyone for thinking of her mom during her recovery and explained exactly how the situation unfolded. "For those of you who don’t know her story, she went in for a bladder surgery, stayed a couple nights in the hospital and was sent home," Brittany wrote. "She was feeling horrible and days later she was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery. Her 45 minute surgery turned into 4 1/2 hours. It was the scariest moments and a horrible time to be so far away in California."

During the surgery, the doctors apparently tore her bowel and she later went septic. Doctors were later able to save her life and Sherri was forced to go on life support for a few days. "I flew straight to Kentucky and stayed by her side," Brittany continued. "She is so strong and has come so far from the first days I stayed with her in the hospital. This was a very scary time but she is bouncing right back!! Please keep her in your prayers as she continues to heal for her next surgery."