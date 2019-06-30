‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Marry in Kentucky Ceremony

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are officially a married couple! The Vanderpump Rules stars tied the knot Saturday night among close friends, family and most of his Bravo co-stars at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky — including a surprise appearance from Lisa Vanderpump.

Taylor and Cartwright exchanged vows in a fairy tale-themed ceremony in front of 240 guests, including Southern Charm star Shep Rose and Summer House Alumni Lauren Wirkus and Stephen McGee. PEOPLE reports they exchanged wedding bands by Kyle Chan, who also designed her massive engagement ring.

“It feels amazing,” Cartwright told the outlet just before the big day. “We’re stronger and happier than we’ve ever been. We’ve been through a lot, but we came out on the other side. I feel like we’ve just gotten stronger and stronger.”

Vanderpump co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney-Schwarz, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz were all in attendance for the ceremony, and spent most of Saturday showing the preparations for the special occasions on their Instagram Stories.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was initially not going to make it to the wedding celebrations as Lisa traveled home to England after her mother, Jean Vanderpump’s sudden passing last week.

Reports surfaced at the time that Vanderpump would not be attending the ceremony, handing officiating duties to cast friend Lance Bass. Cartwright’s mother, Sherri, broke the news Vanderpump and husband Ken Todd had made the wedding Friday on Instagram.

“We love you so so much [Lisa Vanderpump],” Cartwright wrote on Instagram Story last week after news of Jean’s death broke. “Sending you and your family all our love and prayers.”

Taylor and Cartwright began their wedding celebrations Thursday with a rehearsal dinner at the venue.

Ahead of the wedding, Taylor opened up about how the special day would honor his father’s memory. The couple revealed there would be an empty seat at the ceremony left for Ronald Cauchi.

“He’ll definitely have a chair,” Cartwright, 30, told Us Weekly in May.

“He’ll have a seat somewhere,” Taylor confirmed, suggesting that there would be some other homages to Cauchi, who died from cancer, at the wedding. “I have some ideas.”

The wedding was caught in controversy a few weeks ago, after screenshots surfaced of the officiant’s transphobic and homophobic remarks he had made online in the past, prompting a last minute change of plans for the event.

“We already took care of this so I would appreciate it if people would quit trying to spread rumors like we don’t care and aren’t supporters when you guys have no clue how we feel or the fact that we have already changed,” Cartwright wrote in a since-deleted tweet earlier this month. “I’m focused on marrying the man I love. Nothing else.”

The wedding is set to be documented for the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules, which is currently in production.