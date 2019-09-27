‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Mourns Loss of Aunt After Devastating Death of His Father

Jax Taylor is dealing with yet another devastating loss in his family. The Vanderpump Rules star just revealed that he’s now mourning the loss of his Aunt Sharon, following the deaths of his father, two friends and two uncles all within the last three years. The Bravo personality took to Twitter to share with fans that he simply can’t deal with any more death.

It has been a rough three years for my familyand I , I lost two of my friends, my father, my two uncles and 20 minutes ago, my aunt. I do not know what God’s plan is, I don’t even want to to know anymore. I just can’t handle any more deaths. I just can’t. 💟😢 RIP Aunt Sharon. — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) September 27, 2019

His father, Rondald Cauchi passed away in 2017 of stage IV esophegeal cancer. It’s unclear how his aunt passed but after losing his father, he stopped communication with his mom after accusing her of concealing the severity of his illness from her children.

While there’s been so much loss for him over the last few years, he does have his now wife, Brittany Cartwright, to lean on. The 40-year-old admits that he has been struggling hard, even getting to a place where he considered taking so many drugs to hurt himself.

“I was in a deep rut,” he told Men’s Health. “I was literally going to lock myself in a room and do enough drugs to hurt myself.”

Cartwright’s support through the tough times is what aided in his decision to propose.

“Brittany was like, ‘I understand where you’re coming from. I can’t imagine what you’re going through, but can you try something?’” he continued explaining that she suggested he use marijuana to help cope with his emotions.

Before losing his father, Taylor was dealing with an extreme gain in weight — 60 lbs to be exact.

“I was eating more crap than I was working out,” he told the publication. “Postmates came out. I can order Doritos from my couch? Making a Murderer marathon is on? I’m not getting off of this couch. I’m going to eat everything in sight. Then you wake up and you’re like, ‘What is that? That’s my belly.’”

He became desperate to lose weight and turned to pills to help. Little did he know at the time, it was making matters worse.

“I wasn’t literally shooting up with a needle. Believe it or not, I’m scared of needles,” he said. “It was pills. But I was taking so much — my hormone level was out of control. It was making me aggressive. I was getting bulky, but I was getting hulky bulky.”

Then he developed gynecomastia — swelling of the breast tissue which is a common side effect of steroid use — so he had surgery to remove the extra tissue.

This all led up to the loss of his father and since then it’s been a struggle for Taylor. However, one positive in his life is that he and Cartwright tied the knot this summer.