Dog the Bounty Hunter Shares Update on Wife Beth Chapman’s Cancer

Beth Chapman of the A&E reality series Dog the Bounty Hunter, has had surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from her neck.

The Blast reports the surgery comes just weeks after the 49-year-old’s initial diagnosis of stage II throat cancer. Chapman is said to be recovering well and on her way home now following throat surgery to remove the cancerous tumor that came after months of her dealing with a nagging cough.

The agency goes on to reveal that Chapman was last seen at LAX on Thursday, sporting a bandage around her neck as she and her husband, Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman grabbed a flight back to Hawaii.

It was revealed that in a 12-hour procedure, doctors allegedly cut Chapman from ear-to-ear in order to remove the plum-sized tumor.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser released a statement from Chapman’s husband who shared that his wife is looking forward to a speedy recovery.

“Her doctor said we won round one,” the Bounty Hunter said. “We will know more later this week. Mahalo to everyone for their prayers.”

Chapman’s health scare comes on the heels of a family loss. The A&E star’s dog, Delilah, died in Hawaii while she was in the hospital in California. “She just couldn’t wait for me any longer,” she wrote on Instagram. “RIP my sweet lil’ Delilah.”

