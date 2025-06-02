‘Ugliest House in America’: Retta Shocked by House Covered in Carpet and Egg Cartons in Premiere Exclusive Sneak Peek

Ugliest House in America is back with more weird, dysfunctional and downright disastrous homes in a brand new season.

Host Retta is in for the surprise of a lifetime in PopCulture.com’s exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s premiere when she tours a home whose designers chose carpet as a catch-all solution for almost all of their decorating problems.

Entering the parlor for the first time, Retta bursts out laughing as she sees that pink carpeting has traveled up from the floor to cover a shelving unit and even the window valances.

“Okay, this room should be my dream,” says Retta, who notes that it’s more of a nightmare after touching the carpet-covered shelves. “What the heck?” she asks, noting that she has “never” seen window coverings made of pastel pink carpeting.

The home’s owner chimes in that the moldy, peeling wallpaper is also “very soft,” which Retta says “means it sucks as much moisture from the air as it can.” She adds, “I’m afraid it’s like…damp,” quipping to the camera later, “It is my cotton candy dreams. If only it didn’t give me emphysema.”

Moving on to the next room, Retta is once again stunned to see that the hallway is carpeted floor to ceiling. “You have got to be kidding me,” she says. “What were they thinking? I’m afraid to touch the walls!”

She still hasn’t seen the most “unique” aspect of the home, however, which comes in what used to be a child’s bedroom. Not only is everything in the room covered in metallic wallpaper, but the wall by the bed nook is also carpeted in red shag.



“Do you like the red shag carpet?” one of the home’s owners asks Retta, who answers bluntly, “I don’t! Such an odd choice.”

Even more odd are the dozens of Styrofoam egg cartons covering the ceiling of the room. “He was like, ‘I got an idea for the ceiling,’” quips Retta. “‘Don’t throw away the egg cartons.’”

Also during Monday’s Season 6 premiere, Retta will visit three ugly gems in the Midwest, including a concrete cave better suited for children than adults, a former bank with a bathroom built in the safe, and an outdated brick house that looks like a pizza place, as well as a boat that doesn’t float and a property easily mistaken as a UFO.

At the end of the season, one house will be crowned the “ugliest house in America” by HGTV, which will award its owners a showstopping $150,000 renovation completed by designer Alison Victoria during a special finale episode.

Season 6 of Ugliest House in America premieres Monday, June 2 at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET on HGTV.