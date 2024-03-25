See Retta's Reaction to 'Funhouse' Mirror Home in Exclusive First Look at 'Ugliest House in America' Season 5

Retta is coming face-to-face with some hideous home decor. The comedian and actress returns for Season 5 of HGTV's Ugliest House in America on April 22, traveling cross-country in the brand-new six-episode season to visit 15 horrendous homes nominated by their owners for their shockingly bad designs, layouts, and decor and help transform one into a stunner.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive first look at the season to come, Retta has to do some reflecting while touring a "funhouse"-esque home that's covered in mirrors. "We're all about mirrors, as you're gonna see," the owner explains while giving the Parks and Recreation star a tour of the rooms, which are coated ceiling to floor with different kinds of mirrors. "Oh, wow, wow! I think you have all of the mirrors in the Pacific Northwest," Retta quips, joking that it's "like a funhouse" inside. "It is a little bit, yeah," the owner admits, adding that while walking around the house, "you have to test everything to see if you're walking into a wall, or if it's, like, not [a mirror]."

A shocked Retta confesses that she initially thought the house wouldn't measure up to the level of ugly she had been promised. "On the walk up, I was like, 'This is a cute house. It better be ugly on the inside,'" she says, assuring the audience that after seeing the interior, "We're good."

Checking out the dining room, the Good Girls star admits she "can't get over" the "madness" that is the number of mirrors in this house. Clocking a blank space on the wall that looks like it had recently had something removed, Retta quips, "What happened over here? Was it a mirror?" as the owner admits, "It was. I know you're shocked."

Just as you thought there were no more ugly houses to explore, Retta assures the viewer there's more questionable design to explore this season. "How much uglier can it get?" she asks, before guaranteeing, "There's more, people. A lot more." The most show-stoppingly horrible home of all, however, will receive not only the title of "ugliest house in America" by HGTV, but also a $150,000 renovation completed by Alison Victoria during a special one-hour finale episode.

Also to come in Season 5, Retta tours homes featuring "all sorts of hair-raising designs from decades-old wall-to-wall pink carpeting and elaborate bathroom tiles and chandeliers to homes with multiple non-functioning kitchens and tanks designed to house baby alligators."

Ugliest House in America Season 5 premieres Monday, April 22, at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and will be available to stream the same day and time on Max.