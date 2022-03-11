Tyler Henry Addresses ‘Very Emotional’ Cold Case Reading on Netflix Series ‘Life After Death’ (Exclusive)

It might not be a common practice but it is known that psychic mediums over the years have often worked with law enforcement to help solve cold cases. While it’s never in an official capacity, the insight provided to these investigators by clairvoyants has helped bring peace to many people seeking answers. Such was the case in the Netflix premiere of Life After Death With Tyler Henry, where the 26-year-old series star and psychic medium offered his gifts to a private investigator as a way to help bring closure to families of the victims.

In an exclusive with PopCulture.com about the show, Tyler Henry opened up about the cold case stating reading a case file and reading a person are not all that different. “It’s the same process. Just maybe done in a bit of a different way, applied in a different way. In this case, it was interesting to work with an intermediary who was involved with the case but wasn’t a family member,” he told PopCulture. “That’s really, for me where I saw a lot of the value. When you’re working with families, that’s very personal, very emotional. Whereas working with a private investigator, there was some degree of objectivity there, which I liked.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Henry adds how the whole experience was “fascinating” in terms of pushing his abilities to their limits. “To see what I could get, what I could add that could have value in a practical way and then, of course, getting to meet with the young man’s mother who passed, I feel like it kind of came full circle, both in working on his case and then getting to meet his mom.”

While the moment in Episode 2 titled “Mommy Dearest” was emotional and will no doubt tug at your heartstrings, Henry admits the energy he pulls from a reading can stay with him for days. “So many people think that a reading starts when I sit down with someone, but I think the show really demonstrates, it starts days before and sometimes it’ll last days after. So I think it really does show really what I went through and what I go through on a daily basis in a way that’ll give people more of an understanding of how difficult it really is,” he said.

Sharing how his readings can be both emotionally and physically taxing, Henry says it often varies depending on the reading. “Some are more physical, some are more emotional, but I definitely often will leave a reading still feeling some residual feelings that I have to kind of do certain things to help let go, that very often involves just having either extreme silence or sometimes I’ll blare music really loud,” he said. “That can kind of help jolt me into a state where I’m kind of letting go of whatever was coming through.”

With the show being “very different” than his previous series , Henry says it’s “still jam-packed with readings” but emphasizes the focus on his waitlisted fans among 300,000 who previously inquired for readings following the E! series. “This show really meets that demand with everyday people with really compelling stories,” he said. “Beyond that, I also got to explore a family mystery that synchronistically lined up with filming and quite a story of discovery and identity and trying to understand who my family is. There was a huge family mystery for those who’d seen the show regarding my mom’s side of the family; her being taken as a baby, and discovering that she had a completely different biological family than she thought she did. And so the show really captures that vulnerability as well as my personal life in a way that you’ve never seen on any other show.”

Life After Death With Tyler Henry is now available to stream on Netflix. For more with Tyler Henry and all things Netflix, bookmark PopCulture.com for the latest in entertainment news and reality TV.