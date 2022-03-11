Tyler Henry Talks ‘Extremely Cathartic’ New Netflix Series Amid Shocking Family Revelations (Exclusive)

Three years following the Hollywood Medium finale on the E! network, renowned psychic medium Tyler Henry is back and delving deep into the afterlife with his new nine-part Netflix series, Life After Death With Tyler Henry. After years of being a Hollywood medium and helping celebrities like the Kardashians, Rebel Wilson and Chrissy Metz connect with loved ones who’ve passed, Henry is now using his clairvoyant abilities to bring everyday people hope, healing and the closure they seek with stories that will tug at your heart. But while the 26-year-old heads out across the U.S. to offer readings to some of his more than 300,000 waitlisted fans for closure and peace, his own journey alongside his mother, Theresa Koelewyn, is one shrouded in mystery and immense trauma.



As the Netflix trailer reveals, Henry’s mother discovered three years ago that she was kidnapped as a baby, and the woman she had known her whole life was actually a murderer. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com, Henry reveals helping his mother understand what happened and get to a place of understanding was an emotionally bumpy process for the both of them. “It was extremely cathartic for her to go back to these places that she had honestly never been since, [but] it was really intense for her,” he said. “I think very, very, emotionally jolting, but there was a lot of healing that came from it. I found myself at a certain point in the filming, just kind of almost just going very quiet. I was in shock myself as we were making some of these discoveries.”

Henry reveals his mom came to a crossroads upon the discovery, wondering how she “didn’t even know” if her given name was indeed her own or if her birthday was real as her birth certificate was “completely” fabricated. “It really to me is a show about identity, who we are, where we come from and where we’re going, and the resilience that can be shown. Even everyday people, it can show extraordinary resilience,” he said.



With the affable Henry showing a more vulnerable and candid side in the intimate reality series, including glimpses into his family life and relationship with boyfriend Clint Godwin, the California native said it was “important” to connect on a more grounded level with audiences because of his admiration for others. “I knew in doing the show that I wanted to read everyday people because that’s really where my passion lies and being able to help people who really have a need, but interestingly, it just kind of worked out,” he said. “I was coming to this understanding about my family, and we still had a lot of questions, and the cameras happened to be there. So we just kind of synchronistically explored that mystery in our pursuit of answers, acquired some, and got some clarity. ”

Henry said the answers he found prompted his own assessment of what it “really meant” to get closure and peace as well. “[It’s] something you see in readings and in my personal kind of pursuit for answers and kind of having to have an acceptance around the idea that there may never be full closure around what happened, but clarity was really the goal.”

Life After Death With Tyler Henry is now available to stream on Netflix. For more with Tyler Henry and all things Netflix, bookmark PopCulture.com for the latest in entertainment news and reality TV.