Tyga Rides Shirtless on Motorcycle With Kylie Jenner Look-A-Like

Tyga posted a photo to Instagram Thursday of himself on a motorcycle in Thailand with a supermodel who looked curiously like Kylie Jenner. However, it was really Costa Rican model Juliana Herz.

The 28-year-old Tyga was in Thailand to film his new music video for “Temperature.” In the video, Herz stars as his love interest, and is seen riding around a city with the rapper. Other scenes show the two flirting. At the end of the video, the two hug on a helipad.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The song was inspired by Asia,” Tyga told Billboard. “I took a trip to Thailand and it felt right to film the video there. It had a warm, but dark tropical vibe to it.”

Herz, who is also 28, has a big following on social media, with 437,000 followers on Instagram. In November, she was featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Casting Calls. She was also an ambassador for Elite Model’s international model search in 2016.

“I think it’s important, because girls should identify with the people that they see in magazines and in ads and on TV,” she told PEOPLE about diversity in the modeling world. “When I was little, I remember looking at magazines and thinking, yeah that looks good on her, but is it going to look good on me? Because I don’t look like that: I’m not blonde, I don’t have blue eyes, I’m not this 5-ft.-11-in. model.”

Herz also appeared on Fox’s Kicking & Screaming last year. She had to survive a remote jungle to win $500,000. She told Fox News that her upbringing helped her prepare for the show.

“I’m from Costa Rica and my dad is a die-hard surfer, and we grew up going to the jungle because that’s where the best waves were,” Herz said. “I’m used to going to the bathroom outside and I’m used to swimming long distances. And I wasn’t necessarily one of those girls who was screaming every time a bug flew at their face. I grew up with bugs my whole life. We had ants in our sugar in Costa Rica!”

As for Tyga, he was in a relationship with Jenner until they split in May 2016. He also has a son with Blac Chyna, who also has a daughter with Jenner’s half-brother Rob Kardashian.