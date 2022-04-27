Two MTV Stars Recently Got Married

Love was in the air for two MTV stars. In early March, The Challenge star Kailah Casillas and Ex on the Beach alum Sam Bird tied the knot, per Ashley’s Reality Roundup. The couple confirmed the news on social media and told their fans how they eloped following their engagement.

Casillas and Bird shared the news on YouTube. They shared that they exchanged vows on March 3rd in Gibraltar, which is a British territory off the coast of Spain. In the video, Bird said that Gibraltar was a “really easy place to get married.” The couple also chronicled their wedding day and explained why they decided to do it all on their own.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Everything was so smooth sailing,” Casillas said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better day.” The pair shared that they weren’t interested in having a “big wedding.” Instead, they wanted to elope in a location that was “somewhere with sun, somewhere we can party, somewhere with vibes.” In addition to sharing a YouTube video about how their nuptials came to be, both Casillas and Bird took to Instagram to share some photos from their special day.

“We eloped! I never dreamt of having a big wedding, so we decided to take a trip to Gibraltar and do it the most intimate way possible, just us,” Casillas, who has since added her husband’s name to her Instagram bio, wrote. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, @samrobertbird.” The news of Casillas and Bird’s engagement came nearly two years prior. In August 2020, Us Weekly reported that the Love Island alum popped the question. At the time, Casillas shared the news by posting a photo of herself holding Bird’s hand, putting her new bling on display in the process.

The former Real World star explained that she and Bird began dating in January 2020. On the pair’s YouTube channel, she chronicled how they first met because of social media, as a fan had messaged her that Bird was engaging with a lot of her content. It wasn’t long before the two later met up. Casillas told her fans, “So, he happened to be at a soccer game that day and I just replied the first Story that I saw. … So I DM’d him and literally, that same night, he was like, ‘I’m going to book a trip to see you.’” The lovely pair have been inseparable ever since.