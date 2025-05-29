Two Major Bravo Reality Shows Are Crossing Over

Bravo is plotting a crossover between two major reality shows.

Below Deck Down Under and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are getting together.

The crossover news was teased by Bravo on April 11 on Instagram, featuring BDDU’s Captain Jason Chambers, Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher, and Chef Ben Robinson, as well as RHOSLC’s Angie Katsanevas and Mary Cosby. As of now, it’s unknown the exact nature of the crossover, but it seems like some of the Real Housewives girls needed a little R&R and amid all the drama they usually deal with.

“ALL CREW, ALL CREW… Little Girl!” Bravo captioned the photo. “Below Deck Down Under Season 4 just started filming with a first-ever Real Housewives crossover charter featuring the full cast of #RHOSLC. Captain Jason has enlisted the help of some familiar faces for the upcoming season…Daisy as Chief Stew and Chef Ben!”

Below Deck Down Under Season 4 is in the midst of filming, while Season 3 completed airing on Monday. The series premiered on Peacock in 2022 and is the third installment in the Below Deck franchise, following Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht, both of which are still airing alongside Below Deck. As of now, a premiere date and the rest of the cast for Season 4 have yet to be announced, but that should be coming in the near future.

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City finished airing back in February, but it will indeed be back for Season 6. Along with Katsanevas and Cosby, Heather Gray, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Bronwyn Newport are all expected to return.

When exactly the crossover between Below Deck Down Under and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will happen has yet to be revealed. This could open up the possibility of even more crossovers on Bravo reality shows, as the possibilities are pretty endless. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently for the new seasons, which should be coming soon to Bravo.