‘Twin Turbos’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date on Discovery, See the Intense New Trailer (Exclusive)

Father-son duo Doug and Brad DeBerti are back and putting the pedal to the metal in Season 2 of Twin Turbos, which PopCulture.com can exclusively announce is returning to Discovery on Monday, Dec. 9 at 10 p.m. ET. As Brad chases his dream of becoming a professional race car driver years after a horrible accident, the duo is taking on bigger challenges than ever as they continue the family tradition of designing and fabricating “some of the world’s most innovative custom cars.”

Having taken home the SEMA auto show’s Best in Show award last year, the DeBertis are looking for a repeat win with what they’re calling “The Transformer Truck,” which takes all the storage of a stock tool truck and hides it within the more stylish body of a F-250. But are they in over their heads, as they have just a couple months to design and fabricate such a major undertaking?

Tensions are especially high as the DeBertis try to decide if it’s worth leaving friends and family behind to move to North Carolina, the heart of racing and car fabrication country, to expand their business and make Brad’s racing dreams even more of a reality.

Having won Rookie of the Year in the NASCAR circuit, Brad is still struggling to find a sponsor for the season, forcing him to pivot to Rally Racing with a tryout for the Dirtfish rallycross team. But has he bitten off more than he can chew as he realizes the cars are completely different than what he’s raced in the past?

In addition to Twin Turbos on Discovery, the DeBertis’ story will also be told on the MotorTrend App in the new spinoff series Spoolin’ Up With the DeBertis, which shows Brad take on “one-of-a-kind automotive challenges” outside of the shop for bragging rights. Spoolin’ Up With the DeBertis premieres on the MotorTrend App on Jan. 13, 2020.

Twin Turbos returns to Discovery and Discovery GO for an all-new season Monday, Dec. 9 at 10 p.m. ET.

Twin Turbos is produced for Discovery Channel by Half Yard Productions, a Red Arrows Studios company, with Sean Gallagher, Nicole Sorrenti, and John Jones serving as executive producers. For Discovery Channel, Kyle Wheeler as executive producer, Ethan Galvin as producer, and PJ Rashidi serving as consulting producer.. For NASCAR Entertainment, Matthew Summers as executive producer.

Photo credit: Discovery