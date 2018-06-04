‘Twin’ Cousins North West and Penelope Disick Wear Matching Outfits at Unicorn-Themed Birthday Bash

North West and Penelope Disick might have birthdays almost a month apart, but the Kardashians still held a joint, unicorn-themed birthday for them on Sunday.

North, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s daughter, does not turn 5 until June 15. Penelope, the daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, does not turn 6 until July 8. That did not matter, as Kardashian referred to them as “twin girls” in an Instagram Story video.

“North and P! Twin girls, turn around,” Kardashian told them in the clip. “Happy brithday ladies!”

North and Penelope wore matching bathing suits and rainbow robes. North even wore a headband with a unicorn horn.

Kardashian shared several videos from the party, including a look at the massive table of treats with two birthday cakes, donuts and other unicorn-themed treats. Another video showed a 10-year-old DJ spinning records. One more clip showed two ponies wearing unicorn horns at the party.

The video of the pastries appears to confirm that West is already back in Los Angeles after his big album launch party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Thursday, reports PEOPLE. “Here, come with daddy,” Kardashian can be heard telling North offscreen.

Kardashian’s younger sister, 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, was also at the party, bringing along 4-month-old Stormi Webster for the fun. “Happy birthday, North & P,” Jenner wrote on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian was not at the party, since she is still in Cleveland after giving birth to daughter True Thompson in April.

Joint birthday parties for North and Penelope are starting to become an annual tradition for the Kardashian-Jenner family. In 2017, the two had a Moana-themed party. In 2016, their party was mermaid-themed.

On Saturday, Kardashian showed of North’s first birthday present, a leopard-print Alexander Wang handbag worth $750. A few hours later, Kardashian revealed that North received a second bag from Wang. “I’m stealing this,” Kardashian joked on Instagram.

Kardashian and West will be celebrating son Saint’s third birthday on Dec. 5. They are also parents to daughter Chicago, who was born in January via a surrogate.

Incredibly, North has already given her first interview to Interview Magazine. She told actress Millie Bobby Brown that her best friend is her mother. Penelope even joined in on the fun, asking if they could have a baking party. “We can make rainbow princess cake,” North replied.

North told Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s daughter, that the best thing about having a little brother is “giving him toy trucks, and I gave him a big toy bear.”

Penelope has two siblings, Mason Disick, 8, and Reign Disick, 3.

Photo credit: Instagram/Kim Kardashian West