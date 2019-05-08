Troy Shafer, HGTV’s ‘Nashville Flipped’ Star, Dead at 38

Troy Shafer, star of DIY Network’s Nashville Flipped, has died at age 38, TMZ reports.

Shafer’s brother, Tim, shared that Troy passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on April 28, with his death coming as a shock to the family as he had no known medical conditions.

Troy’s burial took place last week and was a small and private family gathering. He is survived by his brother, one niece and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The coroner’s office in Erie, Pennsylvania confirms an autopsy was not performed but a toxicology report will be finalized in a matter of weeks.

“Troy’s faith was an important part of his life,” the contractor’s obituary shared. “He also loved the music of Elvis Presley and Huey Lewis and The News. He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed Erie’s chicken wings. Troy treasured time with his cat, Marlow, and his dogs, Theo and Frankie.”

Troy graduated from Penn State Behrend School of Business prior to his move to Nashville, where he dreamed of pursuing a career in music, singing with his friend Billy Falcon before beginning his house-flipping business, Nashville Flipped.

Nashville Flipped followed Troy as he renovated historic homes in areas around Nashville, Tennessee. The show’s website shares that the reality star had “saved, restored and flipped dozens of historic homes in Nashville, Tennessee.”

“The series follows Troy and his team at what they do best — peel back layers of previous renovations to reveal the original beauty of these forgotten homes,” the site shares. “As part of his home renovation business, Troy also specializes in creating beautiful era-specific custom pieces for clients who own historic properties.”

