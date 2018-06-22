Tristan Thompson Shares Photos of His Children Bonding After Returning to LA With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson shared an adorable photo of himself with his children, Prince and True, amid his and Khloé Kardashian’s return to los Angeles.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player took to Instagram Friday to share the first photo of him and his 18-month-old son Prince, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, as well as 10-week-old daughter True, whom he welcomed with Kardashian on April 12 in the midst of a controversial cheating scandal.

The cutest part of the photo has nothing to do with Tristan, however, as the siblings are adorably holding hands in the snap.

The basketball player also shared a photo of some Polaroids showing Prince and True sharing adorable hugs and kisses.

The family portrait was simply captioned with a red heart, and seems to have been taken in Kardashian’s home theater, PEOPLE writes, as it has appeared on several episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The fresh snap comes days after Tristan showed off his new Father’s Day bling in a photo of two gold necklaces that read “TRUE” and “PRINCE” on each piece that was encrusted with diamonds on a chunky curb-style chain.

Also on Father’s Day weekend, Kardashian returned home to Los Angeles with baby True for the first time since giving birth in Cleveland. While True’s has been closely documented by Kardashian on her social media channels, Prince has grown up relatively out of the spotlight.

Craig, who was dating Thompson before he and Kardashian met on a blind date in September 2016, shared the first photo of Prince in December 2017 in celebration of her baby boy turning 1.

While Thompson and Kardashian spend quality time with family in Los Angeles, it appears the couple has weathered the storm brought by a cheating scandal that erupted days before Kardashian gave birth.

They have not publicly addressed the allegations that he cheated on her, but have been seen several times around L.A. this week and they appear to be stronger than ever.

However, reports say the scandal will be addressed in the upcoming season of KUWTK, which is set to premiere sometime this summer on E!.

“They always discuss real life things on the show. They’ve never ignored a topic,” one source revealed. “It will definitely be brought up, but they don’t know how much. They can film hours about it, but in the end, Khloé is one of the executive producers and will have final say on what actually makes air.”