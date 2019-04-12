Tristan Thompson ‘Loving Every Minute’ of Fatherhood as He Celebrates True’s 1st Birthday

Tristan Thompson celebrated his and Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True’s first birthday with a touching social media tribute.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player shared some highlights of the first year of his daughter’s life, including a photo of True and her half-brother Prince enjoying some quality time with their dad in a heart-shaped ball pit.

“True-ly Perfect,” Thompson wrote in the caption of the photo gallery. “My baby girl is one today. Man time goes by soo fast but i’m loving every minute of it. Can’t wait for us to sit home all day and watch lion king and paw patrol [laughing out loud]. [My Twin].”

Thompson’s social media post came just a few minutes before Kardashian’s own post for her daughter.

“Happy birthday my sweet True!! You are my ultimate True love,” the Good American cofounder captioned several photos of the baby posing with pink balloon. “I am honored and so thankful to be your mommy! Today and until the end of time, I love you!! We have forever.”

Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan posted sweet messages for True on their social media pages.

“Happy birthday to our beautiful angel True!! You are ONE today!” Kris Jenner wrote in her own gallery of fun True memories. “What a blessing you are to our family… You are the most precious gift, and I love you more than words can say.”

Kylie Jenner, who shared an adorable post featuring True and cousin Stormi Webster, wrote: “”BLESSED happy birthday beautiful True. your energy is RADIANT and so so special! i love you and can’t wait to watch you grow.”

True’s birthday is set to be an eventful moment for the family, as sources previously told press Kardashian was figuring out the best way to celebrate with Thompson and Kardashians so soon after the end of their relationship.

The sources claimed Kim Kardashian West is one of the members of the family who was the most furious after Thompson was caught cheating on her sister the first time, making the second cheating scandal the last straw.

“She feels there is no chance she will keep it together and not lose it on him. Kim is beyond angry with him,” a source told PEOPLE.

When it comes to True’s birthday, “Khloé is figuring out how to get Tristan involved,” the source added. “She can’t see how he can be around her family at a party, though. Everyone is just too upset with him.”

Despite the awkwardness, Kardashian is committed to let her daughter have both her mother and father in her life.

“She’s very good at compartmentalizing and at the end of the day, she wants True to have a happy relationship with both of her parents,” another source said. “She’s not one to seek revenge or hold onto negativity.”