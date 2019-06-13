Tristan Thompson’s Ex Claims He Paid Her to Stay Single as He Dated Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson’s ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig claims he paid her over $100,000 to not see other people while he was dating Khloé Kardashian.

Just a few months after the Cleveland Cavaliers player made headlines for his breakup from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star after he was caught cheating with Jordyn Woods, Craig claimed in a deposition he paid her $112,000 to not “hook up” with other men.

In the deposition released by Radar Online from Craig’s custody battle with Thompson in January, she claimed her ex paid her with the large fee not long after she bought a house in Los Angeles in November 2017.

Thompson’s lawyer questioned Craig on why the athlete paid her at the time and she replied: “Well, if we really want to put this on here, that was a bribe.”

She added in the deposition that Thompson “would help me if I wasn’t, like, dating anybody or talking to anybody and that I would have to come see him.”

Craig claimed she accepted the payment to care for the former couple’s 2-year-old son, Prince Thompson. Radar added, however, that Lauzon said Craig brought the issue to court to “squeeze my client for more money so she could ‘afford another $16,000 castle” for her son.

In Thompson’s deposition, Us Weekly writes, he dined Craig’s allegation when it came to the reasons behind the payment.

“No one ever said about not see or date anyone,” he reportedly said. “All I please said is, if you’re a single woman, I wanted to request her not to have random men around my child.”

The new report comes as allegations resurfaced against Kardashian, claiming she and Thompson started dating before his and Craig’s relationship had ended, despite the fact she was pregnant. Kardashian shut down the rumors in a lengthy statement posted to her Instagram Stories.

“My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant,” she wrote. “Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship. He pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met. He had me talk with his most inner circle. He showed [me] physical [proof] (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met.”

She added she believed her truth but “really [didn’t] know what to believe.”