'The Golden Bachelor' Star Leslie Fhima Hospitalized on Her 65th Birthday

The Golden Bachelor star Leslie Fhima spent her 65th birthday in the hospital this year as she was rushed into surgery after suffering a bowel blockage. The runner-up on Gerry Turner's season of the ABC dating show, who turned 65 on Dec. 28, took to her Instagram Story Sunday to share the latest update on her health, calling the whole incident "just something so random."

"Hey everybody! I know that everyone was just curious to know what I did on my 65th birthday. I spent it in the hospital. Yes, I had a bowel blockage, severe cramping, came into the ER," Fhima wrote in her Story a the time, pointing out that the blockage was "so random" and caused by scar tissue from an appendectomy she had undergone when she was 18 years old. She warned her followers, "If you have severe stomach issues, don't wait 12 hours to go to the hospital like I did."

Despite the unexpected hospitalization, Fhima assured her fans that she was fine and was "very excited" to return home to her dog. Shortly after her surgery, Fhima took to Instagram with a birthday message featuring a photo of her pup, writing, "Thank you to everyone , from the bottom of my heart , for the amazing birthday messages that I received. I am so appreciative and grateful for everyone that supports me on a daily basis. This has been an amazing year for me and I count my blessings daily.. Happy 2024!"

Fhima first entered the spotlight on Turner's season of The Golden Bachelor, and their special connection brought her to the final two alongside Theresa Nist. In the end, Turner decided to end things with Fhima, proposing instead to Nist in the finale. The two are set to tie the knot on The Golden Wedding special on Thursday, Jan. 4 on ABC. It's unclear if Fhima will attend the Bachelor Nation-studded event, but at least one of Turner's exes will be there to celebrate his marriage, as contestant Susan Noles is set to officiate.

Following her time on The Golden Bachelor, Fhima took to Instagram to celebrate her time chasing "love fearlessly" as well as the support she has received. "Grateful for the journey on @goldenbachabc where I embraced vulnerability and chased love fearlessly. Though the final rose eluded me, my worth isn't determined by someone else's choice," she wrote at the time. "True happiness blossoms from self-love and empowerment as a woman. The overwhelming support has been my greatest prize. This experience opened my heart and mind, and I'm excited for the next chapter, wherever it may lead."