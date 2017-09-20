‘Trading Spaces’ Host Paige Davis Shares First Photo From Set

Paige Davis, the returning host of TLC’s Trading Spaces reboot, is giving fans the first look at the upcoming comeback season. On Wednesday, Davis took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at the production set.

The truck is back too!!! Just like old times. Woohoo! A post shared by Paige Davis (@realpaigedavis) on Sep 20, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

“The truck is back too!!!” she captioned the post. “Just like old times. Woohoo!”

The pic shows Davis hanging off the side of the trademark TS truck.

Back in March, the 47-year-old expressed her interest in returning to host the show. She took to Twitter to write, “I hope I get to host again.”

Davis isn’t the only original star returning to the show. Almost all of the fan favorites are set to appear in the reboot series. Last week, TLC announced that designer Genevieve Gorder, Doug Wilson, Hidi Santo-Tomas, Vern Yip, Frank Bielic, and Laurie Smith.

Beloved carpenters Ty Pennington and Carter Oosterhouse will also be a part of the show, People reports.

Newcomers include HGTV expats Sabrina Soto, John Gidding, Kahi Lee, Brett Tutor, and Joanie Sprague.

The new season of Trading Spaces is coming to TLC in spring 2018.

