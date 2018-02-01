Maryse and The Miz Lose Their Cool Over Becoming Parents on ‘Total Divas’ Finale

After the initial joy wore off, Maryse Ouellet and Mike “The Miz” Mizanin had to deal with some less-than-pleasant feelings about their unplanned pregnancy on the Total Divas finale, including the effect the news would have on her WWE career.

After breaking the news to her husband in a heartwarming episode of the E! show last week, the couple travels to Cleveland, Ohio to tell Mike’s parents the good news. While grandma and grandpa respond with tears and hugs, Mike warns them to keep their mouths shut due to the effect the news will have on their jobs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You know when they say timing is everything?” Maryse tells the camera. “Well, timing is everything. Our lives are going so good that I don’t know what’s gonna happen now. I still haven’t figured out my job and we haven’t even decided where we’re moving. That’s scary.”

The WWE Diva still seems to be holding it together until Mike takes her to a home in Cleveland he suggests they move into. Breaking down in a spare bedroom, she spills to her husband that she is suffering extreme anxiety about what the future holds for her as a wrestler and a mom.

“I feel overwhelmed with everything,” she says later in a confessional. “This is a total life-changer. Everything’s changed and I feel like everything’s so simple for him, like I’m not even pregnant.”

Those nerves increase, however, when the couple has to tell their bosses at the WWE their major news. But everything goes better than expected when Mark Carrano, the Senior Director of Talent Relations, immediately embraces Maryse and tells them that while they typically keep the “pregnant performer” out of the ring for safety reasons, they’ll have to work things out with Chairman Vince McMahon, who agrees to let them make the pregnancy into a storyline.

When Maryse admits the meeting took a lot of pressure off of her shoulders, her husband tells her that she worries too much.

“You’re such a guy, because it just feels so easy for you,” she tells Mike, who looks shocked at her statement.

“You think this is easy for me?” he asks her. “I’m trying to be strong for both of us. You think I don’t want to freak out?”

He continues, “In all honesty, I have no idea what to do. I’m freaking out. But when I see you freaking out, it makes me wanna be stronger, and makes me want to be there for you and comfort you and make sure you’re OK. And then that makes me feel better.”

Moved by his expression of emotion, Maryse says, “You’re the best husband, and you’re going to be the best dad.”

“I hope so,” Mike responds, embracing his expectant wife.

The WWE couple first announced they were pregnant on RAW in September, and have since told fans that they’ll be welcoming a daughter.

And based on their beautiful first family photos they dropped over the weekend, those two will figure out parenthood just fine.