‘Total Divas’ Star Lana Opens up About Her Plans to Start a Family With Husband Rusev

Married WWE Superstars Lana and Rusev are putting their desire to start a family on the back-burner, at least for now, the Total Divas star dished to PopCulture.

Prior to Wednesday’s Season 8 finale of the E! reality show, CJ “Lana” Perry sat down with PopCulture.com to discuss her life in and out of the ring, including and update on where she and husband Miroslav “Rusev” Barnyashev stand on starting a family.

Fans of Total Divas will remember the couple struggling throughout this season and the last to decide if it was the right time to try and get pregnant, with Rusev hoping for a little one sooner rather than later and Lana not ready to take a break from her career inside the ring at such a pivotal time.

As of now, Lana told PopCulture, “Where Rusev and I stand [on having a baby] is, he’s very supportive of me following my dreams as an in-ring competitor, and we’re very focused on building our careers together, and there’s still a lot we want to accomplish.”

She continued, “I would say we would like to be champions at the same time together before a child comes along, but you never know what the future holds.”

The realities of rearing a child appear to have set in for Rusev as well, she joked, telling PopCulture, “I think he realized that he wouldn’t be able to play eight hours of video games with a kid, so that’s what he recently told me. He was like, ‘Maybe I’m not ready for a baby. I want to be able to play eight hours of video games.’ And I’m like, ‘No, you would not.’”

At the start of the season, Lana was stressing over what she feared was a lull in her career in the ring, even staging a scandalous PR stunt featuring a simulated nude photoshoot with her husband to get some hype on her name. While the wrestler might have gotten some heat from WWE Vice President of Talent Relations Mark Carrano for the move, it drummed up the interest she needed to jump start her season.

Lana owns being a little extreme from time to time, but told PopCulture she’s always ready to cop to anything that goes wrong on that front.

“You always have to be ready to pay the price, and that’s what I always say,” she explained. “We always have to be ready to take responsibility for our actions, and so, yeah, you can push the envelope far. … You say no, I’m going to crush that door. I’m going to Machka Kick that door down. I’m going to dig a hole under it. I’ll go around. I will succeed no matter what. But at the same time, you have to be prepared that sometimes there is consequences with those things.”

Total Divas airs its Season 8 finale on Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on E!

