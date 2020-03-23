Tori Spelling Taking Heat for Racially Insensitive Video of Her Daughter Playing Dress-Up

Tori Spelling scrambled to apologize on Instagram earlier this week after she posted a photo to her Instagram Story that had many people crying racism. The photo in question showed Spelling’s 8-year-old daughter Hattie posting with a green handkerchief on her head and Cheetos on her fingers according to E! News

While that alone wouldn’t be too offensive, Spelling added an overlay to the image on the social media platform, sparking many to accuse her of being racially insensitive. “Days kept inside we have to get creative,” Spelling wrote on the photo. “Hattie has become McQuisha in her Cheeto extension nails!”

It is safe to say that many didn’t take kindly to the image and its commentary. Spelling quickly posted an apology after realizing the error, making it clear that it wasn’t her intention to offend.

“I posted a story the other day that upset many of you,” Spelling wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “I’m truly sorry. That was NOT the intention at ALL. Hattie is 8. We watch and adore old reruns of Martin. She loves the character Shanaynay. She made up that name with “Mc” bc her last name is McDermott. She was reenacting the other the top fun and amazing character from Martin.”

“She is innocent and didn’t mean anything by it,” the actress and reality star added. “I should have thought about how it could have been perceived and misconstrued before I posted. I did not. I’m truly sorry.”

The outrage comes shortly after Spelling and husband Dean McDermott opened up about the criticism and bullying their children face. The couple has five children together and revealed their two oldest children have been bullied extensively in school.

“Her old school in Encino, we were told she is acting like ‘Patient zero’ and ‘she’s playing the victim’ & ‘we are talking to the parents of that said bully’ and ‘he is trying to change.’ He never did!” Spelling revealed. “Never any consequences for his actions towards my daughter and other kids. This child’s parents are on the board of the school. They give a lot of money to this school. Financially, we aren’t able too [sic]. So, they won.”

McDermott added that daughter Stella suffered from PTSD due to the bullying she had received growing up in school.

All of this is coming out amid the coronavirus pandemic that has forced many, including Spelling and family, to remain indoors and self-quarantine. Spelling also had her fair share to add about that, facing similar toilet paper issues that others have right now.