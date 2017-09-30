Tori Roloff Reveals Baby Jackson Found His ‘Perfect’ Pumpkin

Tori Roloff and her adorable baby, Jackson, are ready for fall. The Little People, Big World cast member took to Instagram on Thursday to share a snap of her 4-month-old son with his “perfect” pumpkin.

Jackson found his perfect pumpkin! Will you find yours? Roloff farms is open for pumpkin season this Saturday September 30th, and every Friday Saturday and Sunday in October! Hope to see you all there! 🍁🎃🌻 #rolofffarms #babyjroloff A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Sep 28, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

“Jackson found his perfect pumpkin! Will you find yours? Roloff farms is open for pumpkin season this Saturday September 30th, and every Friday Saturday and Sunday in October! Hope to see you all there!” she captioned the photo, alongside hashtags for “Roloff Farms” and “Baby J Roloff.”

The picture shows baby Jackson wearing overalls while seated in a pumpkin patch and giving a look at the camera. After Roloff, 25, shared the snap on social media, hundreds of fans took the comments section to express how cute Jackson looks in the photo.

“He is just too much cuteness for one pic!” one fan wrote.

“Cutest pumpkin in the patch!” another commented.

“He’s getting so big! He’s just adorable,” a fan wrote.

Jackson Kyle Roloff was born at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 12. He weighed in at 9 pounds 1 ounce and is 20.5 inches long.

