Tori Roloff ‘Trying Really Hard’ to Love Her Post-Baby Body After Welcoming Daughter Lilah

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff is opening up about her struggles with her post-baby body. After getting candid about her body image struggles throughout her pregnancy, the TLC reality star revealed in an Instagram post earlier this week that she is “trying really hard to love [her] postpartum body” after welcoming her second child, Lilah Ray with husband Zach Roloff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Dec 10, 2019 at 10:27am PST

“I’m trying really hard to love my postpartum body,” Roloff wrote in the Tuesday, Dec. 10-dated post, sharing a photo of herself, little Lilah, and 2-year-old son Jackson. “It’s only been 3 weeks since growing and then birthing a human being, but it’s hard. Having major abdominal surgery is difficult for me because I hate being restricted. I hate asking for help. I hate not being able to physically keep up with where my mental state is. Plus there are jiggles in places that are honestly just hard to come to terms with.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Acknowledging that she knows “it’s temporary” and knows that her “body will heal and I will be back where I want to be,” Roloff still admitted that “it’s the waiting that’s hard.”

“For all those PP mamas out there. Love yourself hard. We all have our days and that’s okay. Our bodies are so insane and I’ve said it before — women are bad ass,” she continued. “I thank God everyday for the family he’s given me. I’ll be here continuing to try and practice what I preach and love myself through this phase.”

This is not the first time that the mom of two has opened up about her body image. After announcing that she was expecting in May, the Little People, Big World star admitted in an emotional Instagram post that she had “a harder time accepting my body this go around.”

“This pregnancy has been a lot harder on me than the last,” she wrote in an update to her fans in early July. “Don’t get me wrong-I’ve been so lucky… im not sick (anymore) and I haven’t had any complications (thank the lord). However I have had a harder time accepting my body this go around. I’ve gotten bigger a lot faster than I did with Jackson and I’ve become a lot more insecure.”

“It’s been hard to really enjoy this pregnancy because I’ve let my own body image issues get in the way,” she added. “Us as women are so badass. Like we can grow babies. And I know I need to give this up to God right and be thankful for this gift-and I’m trying trust me.”

Roloff and her husband married in July of 2015 and welcomed their son Jackson in just two years later. Little Lilah joined their family on Nov. 19 weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and measuring just over 18 inches long.