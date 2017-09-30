Tori Roloff Encounters Travel Dilemma While on Weekend Trip

Little People, Big World cast member, Tori Roloff is not at all shy when it comes to sharing her life with fans on social media and her latest is one we can all relate to.

In an Instagram Story posted on Friday, Roloff shares with fans and followers that she and husband Zach, along with Baby Jackson are heading out on a weekend trip. While the couple is excited, Roloff soon realizes she forgot one very important piece to pack.

“When you got away for the weekend and forget all shoes except the ones you’re wearing…which are Uggs,” Roloff captioned on a photo of herself facepalming in awe.

In another image, Roloff shared that the dinner was “tomorrow night,” alluding to the fact that they cannot just drive back home and grab some more shoes.

In video following the two photographs, Roloff reveals she will have to buy some shoes from Target on their way to the event and quips to Zach, they should grab a “bottle opener” as well.

Roloff later shares she finally got a pair of shoes, writing atop an image of her modeling her new pair, “So much for these bad boys coming out to play.”

The 26-year-old goes on to share another image as the two continue on their trip, modeling a pair of shoes and a peace sign.

“Literally the only time babe uh won’t get mad at me for buying shoes,” she wrote.

In another snap, Roloff shares her new white loafers and from the looks of it, the TLC star is styling.