Tori Roloff Shares Sweet New Photos of Son Jackson With Newborn Daughter Lilah

Tori and Zach Roloff‘s 1-year-old son Jack couldn’t be happier to be a big brother to 2-week-old sister Lilah. As the Little People, Big World stars settles in as a family of four, Tori shared the sweetest photo of her two kiddos cheering on the Seattle Seahawks in matching gear. In the series of sibling photos shared to Instagram Tuesday, Jackson rocks a football jersey while looking lovingly at his newborn sister, wearing a festive onesie and tutu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Dec 2, 2019 at 1:18pm PST

“Just raising them right,” Tori joked of instilling her team loyalties early, inspiring a mass of gushing comments under her photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Too cute! That is just plain precious!” one follower wrote, as another added, “So Precious. You & Zach have one beautiful family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Dec 3, 2019 at 9:26pm PST

Tori and Zach definitely know how blessed they are, with Tori sharing an angelic series of photos to her Instagram not long after with a caption all parents can relate to.

How are you two weeks old already Lilah Ray?! You have been such a joy. It’s like our family always had a place for you,” she began. “These two weeks have gone way to fast and I wish I could slow it all down. I thank God for you each day and fall more in love every moment I spend with you.”

Addressing her fans, Tori continued, “Thank you all for your love and support of our family. We really do our best to read all your sweet notes and messages. We have felt so much love for our baby girl.”

“Jackson is adjusting in his own time and this has made me find new love for our sweet baby J,” she added of her eldest. “Thanks again for following our journey!!

Little Lilah Ray was born Nov. 19 at 6:52 p.m., Tori announced earlier this month, weighing 8 lbs., 9 oz. and measuring 18 1/2 inches long. Congratulations to the TLC family as they find their groove as a family of four!

Photo credit: TLC