Tori Roloff Shares 6-Month-Old Update on Baby Jackson

Little Jackson Roloff is growing up right before Little People, Big World fans’ eyes! Mom Tori Roloff posted an update on the little boy before the 6-month anniversary of his birth and fans can’t get enough of the adorable Roloff baby.

The photo shows Jackson lying on a fall-themed month-by-month sheet while wearing a bright red onesie and plaid bucket hat.

“We officially have a kid who is half way to one year!” Tori captioned the picture. “Jackson is sleeping through the night! He survived his first pumpkin season and LOVED IT. He was a pumpkin for Halloween! He has cut his first tooth. He can roll from his back to his stomach (if he wants to). Also… still trying to regroup after daylight savings.

Love you Baby J! Keep growing! Ps. These little photo shoots are getting harder and harder.”

It seems like Jackson is growing up just fine, and fans were happy to hear it.

“He is adorable! Thanks for sharing your sweet family!” one person commented.

“Isn’t it crazy how time flies??” another added.

“6 months already. Wow time does fly. It doesn’t seem possible that he could be months already. He is such a cutie. His smile brightens the darkest day,” a commenter chimed in.

Jackson was born to mom Tori and dad Zach Roloff in May, and has captured fans’ hearts since the first picture his parents posted.

Jackson has the same form of dwarfism as his dad, and will grow to be an average height of 4’4″ and have a normal lifespan.