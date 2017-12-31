Tori Roloff Shares Her ‘Lowest Lows’ and ‘Highest Highs’ Ahead of the New Year

It’s been a year full of “lowest lows” and “highest highs” for the Roloffs!

The Little People, Big World extended family has celebrated new babies, new marriages and new milestones throughout 2017, and even though not every moment may have been a happy one, Tori Roloff is giving thanks.

The 26-year-old shared a slideshow of some of her and husband Zach Roloff‘s biggest moments throughout the year, including their pregnancy and birth of first son Jackson Kyle in May, the wedding of sister-in-law Molly Roloff to Joel Silvius in August and the birth of niece Ember Jean to Audrey and Jeremy Roloff in September.

“2017 has had our lowest lows and our highest highs,” she captioned the video. “I can honestly say it’s been the best year of my life. Thanks for sharing it with me!”

The new mom recently opened up about what motherhood has meant to her in another Instagram caption.

“One thing I’ve heard a lot lately on social media, and tv, and even in person has me a little upset… I hear people talking about how ‘life is over’ when you have a kid,” she captioned a photo of her son and husband. “I think this is such a lie. I have found life after having a kid. I’ve found something I can completely pour my soul in to and something that gives me purpose.

She continued: “I hear people tell others that ‘ah it’s all over from here’… what is? The fact that I can’t stay out all night partying (that’s cool my bedtime is 9 anyway). Having a kid is honestly a gift I know i don’t deserve from God. Life isn’t over when you have a kid… it’s only just beginning!”

