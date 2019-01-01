Tori Roloff Reveals When ‘Little People, Big World’ Will Return

Tori Roloff reportedly revealed when TLC‘s Little People, Big World will return for another season on Instagram.

When fans asked her when the show would be coming back, Roloff said they are still filming and could debut in the spring, reports Radar Online.

“This Spring! Stay tuned! We are almost wrapped,” she reportedly wrote.

Roloff, 27, and her husband, Zach Roloff, have been busy celebrating Christmas and New Year’s Eve with their 1-year-old son Jackson. On Wednesday, she shared a black and white photo with Jackson wearing an adorable Santa Claus hat.

“Today is always such a bittersweet day. Bitter because it’s the end of another beautiful holiday season and year. Sweet because I have the opportunity to reflect on my life and all that I have to be grateful for,” she wrote, before explaining how important Jackson is in her life.

“This kid takes center stage of my heart daily. He brings me so much joy and love. I am so grateful to God for the blessings he has given to my family,” Roloff wrote. “I hope you can find time between today and New Years to really give thanks to our savior for what you have in your life. I know this time of year can be really hard for some but I hope you dig deep to find things that you’re thankful for-it’s good for the soul and keeps you moving.”

Little People, Big World wrapped its latest season in June. A few days before the finale aired, the Roloff family was presented with a Guinness World Records certificate, confirming LPBW‘s status as the longest-running family-focused reality series in TV history. TLC has aired more than 300 episodes of the show.

“We couldn’t have done it without all of you,” family patriarch Matt Roloff wrote on his Instagram page at the time. “If you have been a fan for a while, help us share the exciting news by sharing this photo on social media and mentioning how long you have been watching #LPBW. We appreciate you guys!”

During its run, the show has seen several changes, from members of the family leaving the show to Matt and Amy Roloff‘s divorce in 2016. Amy is now dating Chris Marek, while Matt is dating Caryn Chandler.

The next season will also feature another big change, as Jeremy Roloff and his wife Audrey announced they will be leaving. However, Jeremy said there was no plans for his other family members to stop the show.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come,” Jeremy wrote on Instagram in July. “A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you.”

The new season will still have other stories to focus on, including Matt and Amy’s relationships and Tori and Zach raising Jackson.

Photo credit: Instagram/Tori Roloff