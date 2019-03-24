Tori Roloff Reveals ‘Little People, Big World’ Wraps up Season 14 Filming With New Photos

After TLC offered fans a first look at the trailer for Season 14 of Little People, Big World, series star Tori Roloff shared a series of snapshots for fans announcing that filming has wrapped up.

On March 14, Roloff took to Instagram to share with fans that they’ve concluded filming for the show’s 14th season alongside photos of herself with husband, Zach and their son, Jackson.

“That’s a wrap on season [14]! This is our last week of filming for the upcoming season that premiers (sic) APRIL 2ND!” Roloff wrote. “Can’t wait to share all our hard work and catch you up on the last year!”

Roloff added a note about her son, referring to third and fourth image in the Instagram slideshow that shows Jackson with a camera attached to him.

“Jackson: thinkin’ he’s a professional cameraman and all,” she wrote alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

The new season of the TLC reality series will follow Roloff and her husband as they adapt to being new parents, raising their 1-year-old son, Jackson and the financial burdens that arise when raising a baby.

The ongoing drama of the family’s separate lives now that Matt Roloff and ex-wife Amy are divorced will also play a central part of the season, including their continuing partnership at Roloff Farms.

Early details reveal how Amy will choose to spend more time away from the farm with her boyfriend Chris Marek, while Matt is facing similar situations as he spends more time with his girlfriend Caryn Chandler at his new home in Arizona.

Amy detailed how much her life has changed with her relationship in a preview shared by PEOPLE.

“This year, out of any of the other years, everything has changed for me,” Amy said in the clip, “Chris makes me see life in a whole different way.”

Matt shared similar sentiments, adding how he and Caryn were “creating [their] own path” while admitting it was a transitional point for the family.

The evolution of the Roloff family over 14 years has been a highlight for TLC fans and the network knows it.

“The Roloff family has always been a beloved part of the fabric here at TLC and we are proud to welcome them back to Tuesday nights,” TLC President and General Manager Howard Lee said. “Over the last 14 years, the [Roloff Family] has opened up their lives to our viewers — the joys as well as the heartache. We are honored that they continue to let us follow along on their incredible journey.”

Little People, Big World Season 14 premieres April 2 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.