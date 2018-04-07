Tori Roloff Reveals the Reason Her ‘Heart Is Breaking in a Million Pieces’

Tori Roloff‘s heart is breaking into a “million pieces,” but not because she’s sad — it’s because of the incredible photos she had taken at the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival of her family on Wednesday.

She praised the work of photographer Monique Serra, adding, “My heart is literally breaking in a million pieces. These are such a gift and I can not wait to plaster them all over our home.” She told her fans in Portland, Oregon to check out Serra’s work.

Roloff included three photos from the shoot, one showing her hugging husband Zach Roloff, and two others showing off their adorable baby Jackson.

Serra’s work should be familiar to Little People, Big World fans. She also took Jacob Roloff and Isabel Rock’s engagement photo, and photos for Jeremy and Audrey Roloff.

As for the Tulip Festival, it’s an annual event hosted at the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm in Woodburn, Oregon. Visitors can stroll through 40 acres of stunning tulip fields. The fest started March 23 and continues through April 30.

These new photos are the latest melt-your-heart images of Jackson. Last month, Roloff posted a photo of Jackson on his first day of spring. She included a heart eyes emoji, adding, “I wish they had this emoji with blue heart eyes because that would be how I feel every day.”

Roloff shared a black and white photo from the photo shoot with Serra on Thursday. “What is essential is invisible to the eye. It’s only the heart that can see rightly,” she wrote.

Roloff and Zach welcomed Jackson in May 2017. Like his father, Jackson was born with achondroplasia, a kind of dwarfism.

The couple told PEOPLE magazine after Jackson was born that they knew there was a chance of Jackson having the condition, but it did not matter to them. “We just knew we wanted to be parents, however God wanted it to happen,” Roloff said last year.

“You have to encourage a dwarf child a little more because it will take them five steps to do what others can do in two,” Zach told PEOPLE. “But I knew, dwarf or not, I was going to parent my child with the mentality that not everyone gets a trophy. You have to earn it.”

Roloff and Zach married in July 2015. The two met in 2010 when Roloff worked on the Roloff family farm, reports PEOPLE. She said their first dare was five hours and they have been inseparable ever since.

The new season of Little People, Big World airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.