Tori Roloff Shares First Images of Son Jackson Since Accident

Days after Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff revealed via social media that her son Jackson made a trip to urgent care, the reality TV mom posted an update of her 1-year-old, revealing the tot in a splint.

“Nothing slows this kid down… the past 24 hours have been pretty stressful but this kid has shown us time and time again just how much of a trooper he truly is,” she wrote on June 3.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Writing that he hurt his arm while playing and trying to walk like most 1-year-olds do, Roloff divulged that she and husband Zach initially thought Jackson had something called, “nursemaids elbow.”

“But after two times of a doctor trying to reduce it to no avail (which by the way is absolutely the worst thing to see your child in that much pain) it could possibly be a fracture, but still not sure,” Roloff wrote.

She continued that her “poor thing” would be stuck in a splint until all is known.

“He has not let it slow him down though and is back to his happy smiley self-thank goodness!” Roloff concluded. “Thank you for your thoughts and prayers for baby [Jackson]! Little man is on the mend and will be back to conquering the world soon!”

In the days since revealing to fans that Jackson gave his parents quite the scare and was to wear a splint, Roloff posted more images of the 1-year-old on Wednesday evidently seen not wearing a splint, proving the tiny tot can certainly bounce back.

Last month, the Roloff and her husband Zach recently celebrated Jackson’s first birthday last month, with a celebration of photos showing off the infant’s adorable s’mores-themed party on social media.

“It was exactly one year ago today at 8:00am that this perfect 9 lb 1 oz 20.5 inch long baby entered our lives and changed it for the better,” Roloff captioned an Instagram photo of Jackson lying on a blanket numbered for the first 12 months of his life journey.

“This year has brought nothing but joy to our family and it’s all because of this guy right here,” she added. “Taking this photo made me so emotional because it’s the last time I’ll set him down on this blanket to take his photo. The first of many things I have to let go of. My baby some how has turned into a little boy before our eyes and I have loved watching him grow.”

She shared her final monthly update for his first year of life.

“Jackson’s personality has really taken shape this month. And by golly he is hilarious,” she wrote. “He is pulling himself up on anything he can reach and is so close to taking his first steps.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.