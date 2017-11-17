Tori Roloff Reveals Why She ‘Can’t Slow’ Son Jackson Down

Tori Roloff’s son Jackson is developing fast, the Little People, Big World mom shared with fans in a series of Instagram snapshots she shared Thursday.

In her Instagram story, the 26-year-old shared a photo of her feeding some kind of soft food to the 6-month-old, who is sitting, fittingly, next to The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

“…and we’re on to that ‘sold’ life,” she captioned the picture. “Can’t slow this kid down.”

She also posted a photo of selfie of her and Jackson, whose mouth is curved in a half-smile.

The TLC cast member shared her thoughts on motherhood earlier in the week in a sweet message about Jackson’s six-month birthday.

“I’m feeling just a little sentimental tonight,” she captioned the picture. “After breastfeeding for the last 6 months we introduced solid food to Jackson tonight. Although we’re still doing our thing it felt like the first time I have to let go of my baby a little. We worked so hard to get where we are with [breastfeeding] and I’m proud of the two of us but it was a glimpse into baby J already becoming more independent. Before i know it he’ll be in college right? It all goes by so quickly.”

Roloff said she looked up the meaning of Jackson, which she says is “God has been gracious; has shown favor.”

“Are you kidding me?” she asked. “That’s exactly what I feel every time J looks at me with those beautiful blue eyes. i never knew one person can make you love so much. He makes me love God more, and Zach more, and myself more. I just pray this boy knows the love he exudes and that he shares it with the world always. Okay done being all sappy.”

Jackson was born to mom Tori and dad Zach Roloff on May 12 and has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia that is the same as his dad.

The Roloffs have been very open about how proud they are to be raising a son who will be like his dad.

“I want people to know that he’s just like his dad: being a dwarf is just part of the whole package of who he is,” the 27-year-old soccer coach told PEOPLE at the time.