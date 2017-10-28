Tori Roloff and Baby Jackson Get Festive With Pumpkin Patch Photo Shoot

Fans of Little People, Big World were treated to a fun and festive photo shoot from one of the reality series’ most beloved cast members, Tori Roloff and her 5-month-old Jackson Kyle.

On Friday, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to share some sweet photos of herself with Jackson as they spent time by the Roloff Farms pumpkin patch.

“I never knew I could be so obsessed with another human,” she wrote. “How blessed are we that we have our own pumpkin patch to romp through! You’re going to have such great adventures J! I can’t wait to be a part of them!”

In the images captured by Isabel Sofia Rock Garreto, the girlfriend of Roloff’s brother-in-law, Jacob, the first-time mother shared three images of herself holding her infant son in her arms, along with two solo shots of the 5-month-old infant looking bemused as he sits among pumpkins.

This isn’t the first time Jackson has posed with pumpkins this season. As a main attraction at the family’s Oregon farm, Roloff shared an image at the start of October with her son finally finding the perfect festive favorite.

When marking Jackson’s 5-month milestones, Roloff said that the infant was making some great progress. In addition to “grabbing everything,” he is “super smiley in the morning and slightly grumpy in the evening.” But loves hanging out the pumpkin patch.