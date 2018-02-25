Tori Roloff Jokes Snapshot of Baby Jackson Will ‘Break the Internet’

Reality stars like Kim Kardashian are known to “break the internet” with their sensational snapshots, but TLC personality Tori Roloff believes her latest is a contender for that top honor.

The Little People, Big World cast member took to Instagram on Thursday to share a snapshot of her 9-month-old Jackson Kyle that was too cute for words.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Okay I’m dead,” the 26-year-old wrote of the two snapshots. “If this doesn’t break the internet I don’t know what will. We are so blessed by this friend. God is soooooo good. How he thought we deserve this fella is something I will never comprehend. Love you so much mister.”

Prior to sharing the darling snap of Jackson, Roloff shared another set of images with Baby J enjoying his “first official snow” at home, while decked out in some pretty sweet threads from Childhoods Clothing and GAP.

“There wasn’t enough snow to go romping, but J still enjoyed his first official snow at home!” she wrote.

Roloff has been open with fans on social media with just about everything that motherhood entails, and a post she shared about motherhood before the holidays was no different.

In the Dec. 21 Instagram post, Roloff opened up about a lie that had her “upset” that makes the rounds on social media. Sharing an image of her son with husband, Zach, Roloff posted a lengthy message alongside the tender snap.

“One thing I’ve heard a lot lately on social media, and TV, and even in person has me a little upset…,” she began. “I hear people talking about how ‘life is over’ when you have a kid. I think this is such a lie.”

The first-time mom, who loves spending time with her son, Jackson says she has “found life” after having a child.

“I’ve found something I can completely pour my soul in to and something that gives me purpose,” she said. “I hear people tell others that ‘ah it’s all over from here’… what is? The fact that I can’t stay out all night partying (that’s cool my bedtime is 9 anyway).”

She adds that having a kid is “honestly a gift I know I don’t deserve from God.”

“Life isn’t over when you have a kid… it’s only just beginning!” she concluded.