‘Toddlers & Tiaras’: Where Are They Now?

From 2009-2016, TLC’s Toddlers & Tiaras captivated viewers with its look into the world of child beauty pageants, following kids and their families as they prepared for competitions around the country.

From the stage moms to glamorous gowns to the occasionally high sugar intake, the show chronicled every aspect of the events, which were full of fake teeth, fake hair and fake tans.

Parents spent thousands of dollars in the hope that their child would be the one to take home the crown, with outfits, travel, coaching and more all adding up to create captivating reality television. Throughout its run, several of Toddlers & Tiaras‘ cast members became mini-stars in their own right, with some even landing their own projects after their time on the show.

Read on to find out what some of the show’s most notable contestants are up to now.

Alanna ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson

Toddlers & Tiaras‘ most famous alum, Thompson went on to reality television fame when her family scored their own TLC show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. The show was canceled in 2016 after Thompson’s mother, “Mama June” Shannon, was accused of dating a convicted sex offender, but Shannon was later given her own show, From Not to Hot, on WE tv.

Eden Wood

One of the most successful competitors to ever be featured on the show, Wood was such a pro that she decided to retire in 2011 at the age of six before returning to the pageant circuit a few years later. She received her own spinoff show, Eden’s World, in 2012, and is now a model, having recently walked in New York Fashion Week in 2018. She also scored a role in 2014’s The Little Rascals Save the Day.

MaKenzie Myers

Myers was just 5 years old when she first appeared on Toddlers & Tiaras, and her tantrums and dramatic antics quickly captured viewers’ attention, with Ashley Tisdale even parodying her in a Funny or Die sketch. Now 13, Myers is a cheerleader who still competes in pageants, winning the title of Pre-teen Miss Louisiana Pecan Festival Queen last fall.

Paisley Dickey

Dickey, also known as “Peppermint Paisley,” made a splash on the show when her mom dressed her as Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman pre-makeover. She’s now a fifth-grader who likes going to the beach, spending time at church and singing, and has appeared in small TV and film roles.

Taralyn Eschberger

Eschberger stormed the screen as a redheaded pageant phenom with a drive to win, and it seems she’s still on a path to success today. Now 15 years old, Eschberger’s Instagram page shares that she loves pageants, volleyball, cheer, guitar, piano and singing and that “Pretty much anything she can try she will!”

SaLiz Anderson

Anderson competed in her first pageant before she was 1-year-old, leading many to brand her mom, Sarah, as a controlling pageant mother, though Sarah later refuted the idea. Anderson is now 16 and preparing to get her driver’s license, and she also plays basketball and volleyball and participates in musical theater.

Isabella Barrett

Barrett is perhaps the most financially successful contestant ever to appear on Toddlers & Tiaras — before she turned 10, Barrett launched a clothing and jewelry line and as of 2016 was worth $1.9 million. Barrett’s Instagram now describes her as a “Model/Actress/Beauty Contributor/Young Entrepreneur,” and she also has a YouTube channel.

Alaska Mathews

During her time on the show, Mathews morphed from a shy kid into a pageant-winning machine, earning crown after crown despite one incident during which her mom got dye in Alaska’s eye while tinting her naturally blonde eyelashes. Today, 16-year-old Mathews is a cheerleader for her school, participates in musical theater and plays basketball.

Madison Berg

One of the older contestants the show focused on, Berg, nicknamed “Tootie,” had a reputation as a bit of a diva, though she’s likely grown out of it. The 20-year-old currently attends Belhaven University, where she’s on the cheerleading team, and she also continued to compete in pageants, winning the title of Miss Teen Mississippi in 2017.

Kylie LaDuca

When LaDuca first appeared on Toddlers & Tiaras, she introduced herself as a “monster,” earning pageant success thanks to her confidence and dance skills. The 13-year-old has since continued to dance and model, earned a few acting credits and now plays volleyball.

