Todd Chrisley’s Daughter Lindsie Speaks Out Against Family Following Their New Reality Show

Lindsie Landsman is ready to speak out against her famous family following last month’s release of the Lifetime documentary series The Chrisleys: Back to Reality.

The daughter of Todd Chrisley, who, alongside wife Julie Chrisley was released from prison in May on a pardon from President Donald Trump, plans on revealing that she was threatened into silence, blamed for things she didn’t do, and blackmailed by members of her own family, Deadline reported Tuesday.

Landsman, who recently changed her last name from the “problematic” Chrisley moniker, will tell her story on episodes of her two podcasts – The Southern Tea and Coffee Convos, which she co-hosts alongside Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry.

“I never had any intention of doing this. The Lifetime documentary of my family came out… and a lot of the things that were aired were inaccurate depictions of what has transpired,” she said, as per Deadline.

During The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, younger sister Savannah Chrisley declared that Landsman was “no longer family” to her after prosecutors used a letter she had written to the FBI about Todd in order to convict him in his federal fraud case. In the letter, Landsman claimed that her father had been attempting to extort her, having previously claimed that Todd had threatened to leak a sex tape of her if she didn’t lie for him in court.

Landsman’s response will air Wednesday on The Southern Tea podcast, with a second part airing on Coffee Convos on Thursday. A third part will air exclusively on Patreon on Friday, with the full audio set to be released on Oct. 29.

During the episodes, Landsman is said to divulge for the first time how the experience has affected her emotionally, psychologically, and personally as she attempts to “reclaim her story.” She will “share her truth” alongside documentation, including legal letters, emails, and filings that have never been made public before.

Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

In July, Landsman announced on her The Southern Tea podcast that she had dropped her last name in favor of her boyfriend’s due to the “public association” of the Chrisley last name.

She explained that the name Chrisley came with “assumptions of all different kinds, weight that I truly feel like I never asked for,” adding that outside of Chrisley Knows Best, it “did not create income or opportunity for me” but actually “became very problematic with me being associated in any capacity.”

“It truly was a decision that I made about reclaiming my peace and stepping into my future, that is defined by love, growth over the past couple of years, and just forward movement,” she said, adding, “It has nothing to do with erasing my past. It is all about choosing my future and protecting the people that I love most while doing so. And it felt like it was the right thing to do.”