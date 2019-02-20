Todd Chrisley Welcomes Daughter Savannah’s Hockey Player Beau to the Family

Todd Chrisley is rolling out the welcome mat for daughter Savannah’s boyfriend, pro hockey player Nic Kerdiles.

Shocking fans of Chrisley Knows Best, whom have seen Todd speak his mind countless times over the years, the family patriarch took to Instagram this week to praise his daughter’s new love interest.

Under a photo of the couple looking totally smitten while on tropical vacation, Todd wrote a touching caption about the lovebirds.

“When you’ve done everything you can to set [Nic Kerdiles] up to fail and he still passes with flying colors you gotta say ‘God, if this is your plan, let me step out while you step up,” he wrote. “It’s with pride that I say ‘Welcome to the Chrisley’s’”

He cheekily added, “(This is NOT an engagement, it’s a welcoming to our family while we see what God’s plan is).”

The USA Network star isn’t known for his easy acceptance of his daughter’s suitors, so the public approval definitely means Savannah is getting serious with her boyfriend, whom she publicly announced her relationship with in January.

The Anaheim Ducks player and the reality TV star have since gushed over each other on social media a number of times, including on the athlete’s birthday.

“It’s kinda crazy how God works! After spending months of focusing on ME…you came along,” Savannah wrote on social media to celebrate Kerdiles’ 24th year. “Thank you for always putting a smile on my face even when we’re thousands of miles away from each other! Thank you for respecting me the way that all men should respect women…and above all else…thank you for your selfless, patient, kind, and loving heart!!”

Todd has spoken out about his relationship with Kerdiles in the past, shading Savannah’s ex, NBA player Luke Kennard, during a May interview with PEOPLE while simultaneously withholding approval from Kerdiles.

“I liked the last one. So, you know,” Todd said of his daughter’s romantic partners.

“The ex is a young guy, NBA, made a lot of money, and he’s doing exactly what NBA players do. It’s absolutely no excuse,” he continued, adding that he was not surprised by their breakup in August 2017. “It was not shocking to me. I mean, hell, when you crawl into bed with a snake, don’t b— when it bites.”

Despite saying that he liked Kerdiles at the time, he also offered advice to his daughter’s potential future suitors.

“Don’t bring him to me, don’t bring him to my table until you know this is not going to be wasting my time,” he told Savannah at the time. “You may have time to waste, I don’t, I’m 50. It needs to be someone you’ve been seeing for a minute.”

We wonder what Kerdiles did to get the approval from Papa Todd!

Chrisley Knows Best airs at 10 p.m. ET Tuesdays on the USA Network.

