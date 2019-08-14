Todd Chrisley Powers Through Tax Evasion Indictment, Promotes ‘Growing up Chrisley’

Todd Chrisley is keeping up his public responsibilities amid his and wife Julie’s legal troubles. As the reality television couple faced an indictment from the Atlanta-Georgia Northern District court Tuesday, the reality star took a moment to step away from the drama to promote the family’s spinoff series, Growing Up Chrisley, on social media.

In a post released on Instagram, the patriarch shared a sneak peek of the show, writing: “I should know that when @chasechrisley invites me to visit him and @savannahchrisley in LA… he needs something. Tune in to an all-new #GrowingUpChrisley tonight at 10:30/9:30c”

The series follows Todd’s kids, Chase and Savannah Chrisley, as they attempt to prove themselves as adults after moving to Los Angeles to pursue their dreams.

“Chase wants to be an actor and Savannah has her sights set on the beauty industry,” the show’s official website reads. “While living together in the Hollywood Hills, they quickly discover that LA is very different from their home in Nashville and with Todd’s watchful-eye looming, the pressure is on to grow up or go home.”

Todd and Julie were indicted Tuesday with 11 counts of bank fraud and tax evasion. They are accused of setting up a production company, 7C’s Productions, to loan out all the money they made through their show, Chrisley Knows Best.

Documents obtained by The Blast said millions of dollars were deposited into the production company over the years. The couple also reportedly did not file tax returns in time for 2014, 2015 or 2016.

Todd warned fans about the charges Monday night, releasing a lengthy statement on Instagram.

“I’ve never talked about this publicly before, but there’s been a cloud hanging over Julie and me and our entire family for the past seven years. It all started back in 2012, when we discovered that a trusted employee of ours had been stealing from us big time,” he began.

Todd claimed the ex-employee’s crimes “involved all kinds of really bad stuff like creating phony documents, forging our signatures, and threatening other employees with violence if they said anything.”

“We even discovered that he illegally bugged our home,” Todd continued. “Needless to say, we fired the guy and took him to court — and that’s when the real trouble started. To get revenge, he took a bunch of his phony documents to the U.S. Attorney’s office and told them we had committed all kinds of financial crimes, like tax evasion and bank fraud. That got their attention all right, but once we had a chance to explain who he was and what he’d done to us, they realized it was all a bunch of nonsense and they sent him on his way.”

“So far so good — except that our former employee didn’t give up. Somehow, he persuaded a different set of investigators at the U.S. Attorney’s office not only to reopen the case but also to grant him immunity from prosecution for his own crimes and bring charges against us,” he claimed.

“As a result, it looks like later this week Julie and I are going to be named in a federal indictment charging us with tax evasion and probably a bunch of other financial crimes as well,” he said.

He added, “We know we’ve done nothing wrong… I’m telling you all this now because we have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of. Not only do we know we’ve done nothing wrong, but we’ve got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves it.”

Growing Up Chrisley airs Tuesdays 10:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.