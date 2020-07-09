Todd Chrisley Gets an 'Insulting' Request From Nanny Faye in 'Chrisley Knows Best' Exclusive Premiere Preview

Todd Chrisley thinks mom Nanny Faye might be getting a little too used to a life of luxury! In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's brand new season premiere of Chrisley Knows Best, the Chrisley matriarch has a request for her son that he finds "somewhat insulting," but anyone who knows Faye knows she won't be backing down easily.

Todd already knows something up afoot when his mother calls for him while holding a folder, joking that anytime Nanny Faye is looking for him is an occasion to get "nervous." This time is no different, as Faye opens the folder to reveal the title and registration to the car Todd bought for her just a few years ago, as well as a photo of a brand new car.

"This is the car that I want," she tells a shocked Todd, who responds, "You're not getting another car! Your car was just serviced, and they said it's in perfect condition!" Nanny explains that because every other member of the family has a brand new car, she doesn't see why she shouldn't have one too. "Mama, be grateful that I gave you a brand new car," Todd tells his mom, who fires back, "It was new when you gave it to me, but it's not new now."

Speaking with wife Julie Chrisley later, Todd explains of his hesitance, "My mother's car is only a few years old, and here she is hitting me up for a brand new car again. I mean it's somewhat insulting." While Julie insists that Faye is his mother, Todd said it's the attitude his mother has taken with the car she currently has that gives him pause at buying her a new one. "I wouldn't mind buying my mother a new car, if she had taken care of the one I had already given her," he tells the camera. "But she drives that like she's in the demolition derby!"

The new season of Chrisley Knows Best has chaos at an "all-time high," USA promises, as daughter Savannah Chrisley puts her wedding to Nic Kerdiles on pause and Todd "struggles to let go of his dream wedding." Even without a wedding, the family still has "more than a few reasons to celebrate," however, as Grayson tries to grow more independent as he readies himself for being a teenager and 7-year-old Chloe learns the "delicate art of manipulating" Todd.

Will Nanny Faye be walking away from this episode with a new whip? Chrisley Knows Best returns for an all-new season on Thursday, July 9 at 9 p.m. ET on USA. For more on the Chrisleys from PopCulture, click here.