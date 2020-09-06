Todd Chrisley Eviscerates Troll Who Harassed Daughter Savannah

✖

Chrisley family patriarch Todd Chrisley just absolutely unloaded on an Instagram troll who harassed his daughter, Savannah. The Chrisley Knows Best dad took to the social media platform on Friday to blast Instagram user @tiffanygirlsnyc, who since deleted their account or changed its name. The troll sent Savannah, 23, a barrage of messages meant to belittle her and her dad.

Among the messages were ones that read "Honey why don't you admit you have self esteem issues" and "That Botox isn't helping you it's making you more ugly." They also brought up Savannah's ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles, whom she is still dating. The troll said to "admit NICK dumped you" and claimed the hockey player would "get p— on the side."

Chrisley was also on the troll's docket, as they perpetuated the unsubstantiated rumors that he was gay. The troll wrote, "why don't you admit your dad is a F—" and "America sees that your dad is gay."

All this got Chrisley, 51, riled up. He shared a screenshot of the messages and ripped the account holder a new one. "I sat with your message that you sent to [Savannah] and today since I had a few minutes, I decided to allow my f—dom to manifest enough to say 'F— off,'" he wrote.

He continued, "You have some nerve to come at my daughter but after reviewing your profile , I see where the jealousy comes from ,.Sweety if jabbing her about Botox is the best you got, then you are weak.I get that you don't have my DNA ,but that's your mamas fault for not meeting me before she met your dad, now as to [Kerdiles], he's still in the same spot he's always been , right beside [Savannah] and our family, but nice try you thirsty trick , now with all that being said 'I've got a bag of d—s to work on '."

He concluded by condemning the troll's use of slur by adding, "PS, who even uses the word 'F—' anymore , didn't that go out with bell bottoms." For good measure, Chrisley followed up by posting an image of Savannah and Kerdiles snuggled up together.

This fiery takedown has gotten a warm reaction on social media. Chrisley's Instagram initial post has received more than 110,000 likes, and the follow-up received more than 150,000. Scores of people also jumped in the comments to side with the USA Network personality on the matter.