‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Dad Todd Chrisley Posts About Rejection Amid Ongoing Legal Troubles, Family Drama

Todd Chrisley posted a message about being “rejected” from one path and steered towards another on Friday in the midst of his family’s legal and personal drama. The Chrisley Knows Best patriarch his still dealing with his case against the Georgia Department of Revenue and the ensuing fallout in his family. According to his latest Instagram post, he sees it all as serendipitous guidance.

Chrisley’s post shows simple black text on a white background, conveying an unattributed quote. The reality star included a caption making it clear that this note has a religious or spiritual interpretation to it.

“Every time I thought I was being rejected from something good, I was actually being redirected to something better,” it said.

Chrisley’s followers responded with solemn “Amen” comments and prayer hand emojis, in many cases.

“Yes just like they say when you think your life is falling apart it could be falling together,” one person wrote.

“You’re the best [Todd Chrisley] I just love you and your family! And all your posts! and your shows and podcasts!” added another. “Merry Christmas! Thank you for all the inspiration! I hope you see this bc you all have brought me so much laughter and love in my heart!! Keep up the good work!”

Still, beneath this comforting message is a clear sign that Chrisley is feeling the weight of his recent struggles, in spite of his brave face. The reality star is still locked in a legal battle with the state over an alleged tax fraud scandal, and it shows no signs of ending soon.

The latest update comes from TMZ, who acquired new legal documents filed by Chrisley’s legal team. They claim that the Department of Revenue illegally seized two storage units in Atlanta, which had a “trove” of the Chrisley family’s financial records. The Chrisleys claimed that the state used an illegitimate warrant to access the storage units, and they want all the evidence from within thrown out.

Chrisley and his wife pleaded not guilty to charges of tax fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. However, they claimed that his could all be traced back to an employee who had been “stealing from [them] big time,” and had been fired in 2012.

“I’m telling you all this because we have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of,” Chrisley later wrote. “Not only do we know we’ve done nothing to be ashamed of. Not only do we know we’ve done nothing wrong, but we’ve got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that prove it.”