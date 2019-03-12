‘Desperate Housewives’ Star Felicity Huffman Arrested in College Admission Scam

Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman has been arrested in a connection to a college admissions scam.

According to ABC 11, Huffman is one of 50 people facing charges for allegedly paying bribes of up to $6 million in order to to get their children into ivy league and upscale colleges such as Yale, Stanford, Georgetown and the University of Southern California.

The outlet notes that in most cases the students were not aware that their admission had been stimulated by the alleged bribes.

Full House actress Lori Loughlin is also a suspect in the investigation.

BREAKING / NBC NEWS: Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are two of over 40 people charged in the college exam scheme, according to court documents. They are charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. https://t.co/vLfjUuOpHA — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) March 12, 2019

Details of the story cite information available to authorities that suggest she and her husband — Shameless actor William H. Macy — “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000…to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter. Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so.”

Federal agents reportedly have recorded phone calls of Huffman and one of their cooperating witnesses that corroborate the allegations.

COLLEGE BRIBE SCANDAL: U.S. federal prosecutors hold a press conference after charging dozens of wealthy Americans for buying their kids’ admission into elite colleges. Among those charged are actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin https://t.co/ieDNYwvcET — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 12, 2019

Notably, in an interview earlier this year, Macy spoke to Parade about the college application process and how “stressful” it had been for the family.

“My daughters are extraordinary women. They’re really a joy. They’re both thriving. They’ve got a life ahead of them, but you can exhale a little bit. They’re 16 and 18 years old, and they’re good people. My daughter Sofia, the oldest, is going to LAHSA [Los Angeles High School of the Arts]. She’s thriving there. I know she’s going to make a go of it in the business, which I support. I’ve seen her; she’s good, she’s really good,” he said.

“She’s going to go to college. I’m the outlier in this thing. We’re right now in the thick of college application time, which is so stressful,” Macy added. “I am voting that once she gets accepted, she maybe takes a year off. God doesn’t let you be 18 twice. I know from casting, if you need a 25-, 26-year-old actress, there are a lot of them out there and they’re really good. But if you need a 15-, 16-year-old actress, it’s tough.”

“Sofia looks young. I think this is an opportunity for her. But it’s just my opinion, and we’ll see what she wants to do, what Felicity thinks and how the chips fall,” he continued. “My daughter Georgia, she’s interested in politics, political science and pursuing that. She’s in a very academic school and killing it.”

Neither Huffman nor Macy appear to have commented on the scandal news at this time.