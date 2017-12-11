Todd Chrisley Reveals Who the Boss in His Family Really Is

Chrisley Knows Best fans know that for all real estate mogul Todd Chrisley‘s bark, he’s a big softie inside.

It’s just another day working for the boss Miss Chloe Chrisley … A post shared by Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) on Dec 11, 2017 at 10:31am PST

The USA reality cast member posted a sweet selfie of himself with his 5-year-old granddaughter, Chloe Chrisley, Monday with a telling caption.

“It’s just another day working for the boss Miss Chloe Chrisley,” Todd wrote.

Chloe is the seriously sassy daughter of Kyle Chrisley and Angela Johnson, but is being raised by Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, in their Nashville home.

During the Christmas special A Very Chrisley Christmas, the couple worried that they were raising Chloe and their 11-year-old son Grayson to be too “spoiled.”

“Obviously we have raised very spoiled, entitled children,” Todd confessed in the episode. “I think that comes from Julie and I growing up with very humble beginnings and wanting to give our children everything that we dreamed of, and we’ve done that. But is that the right thing to do? No.”

When he and Julie told the kids that they’ll have to give up some of their toys to get in the giving spirit, Chloe and her grandpa had a hilarious exchange.

“Papa, do you know Santa?” Chloe asks Todd.

“Yes honey, unfortunately I do know Santa,” he replies. “Known him for a long time, and he’s almost worn out.”

Chrisley Knows Best airs its season finale Dec. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on USA.

