TLC's New 'Extreme Sisters' Series Features Two Twin Sisters Dating Same Man

TLC is not just home to innumerable 90 Day Fiance spin-offs. The network will launch a new series, Extreme Sisters, on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET. The series focuses on five sister duos who are very close to one another. One duo is so close that they share the same boyfriend. Another is a pair of identical twin sisters who married a pair of identical twin brothers and live together in the same house.

Anna and Lucy DeCinque, 35, are Australian YouTube influencers who dress alike and are dating the same man, 37-year-old electrician Brian. They have been dating him for 10 years. “The first night we met him, we both kissed him,” Anna told the New York Post. “It was great from the start. We just hit it off straight away. It’s so much easier for us to share a boyfriend. I don’t mind that he comes over to kiss Lucy, because then he’s going to kiss me. He treats us equally. He knows that whatever he does to one twin, he does to the other.”

They tried dating different people in the past, but the relationships never worked because the men wanted to separate the twins. However, Ben "understands" their bond, Lucy explained. "That’s how it’s been from Day 1," she said. "There’s never been any jealousy. I don’t know how we had separate boyfriends. People can judge us how they like — this is how it works for us." Lucy estimates that the most time they spent apart was the hour when they both got breast implant surgery.

TLC also found Brittany and Briana Sayler, 34, of Virginia. They are married to twins Jeremy and Josh, 37, and all four have lived in the same house since 2018. That house is used as a wedding venue, which the four run. The quartet also plans on raising their children "communally" instead of acting as aunts and uncles to the other's children.

Brittany and Briana were previously featured on TLC's Our Twin Wedding. "So, we were already kind of known, and we had the opportunity to be on this new show that kind of explores what happened after the wedding," Briana told Entertainment Tonight. "Little did we know that shortly after our double wedding, we would become pregnant at the same time... Both couples were expecting a baby, and so this show kind of allows us to share that story with the world." Their children are considered "quarternary multiples," since they are full genetic siblings from identical twin parents.

The show will also introduce viewers to Candace-Baylee Ring, 22, and Candace-Brooke Johnston, 24, of Oklahoma. They are both teachers and are both confusingly named Candace. Brooke even passed the Candace name on to her daughter, Candace-Ace. The issue for Baylee and Brooke is that although they are adults and Brooke is married, they still sleep in the same bed. "When we were kids, no matter where we stayed, Baylee and I always shared a bed," Brooke said in a clip, reports PEOPLE. "That was just kind of our safe space with each other."