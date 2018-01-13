TLC Defends ‘Trading Spaces’ Star Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

TLC is standing by Trading Spaces star Carter Oosterhouse, who has been accused of inappropriate behavior by a former co-worker.

Nancy Daniels, TLC president and general manager, said the network had looked into allegations that Oosterhouse had coerced his makeup artist on his HGTV show Carter Can into performing oral sex during production of the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We did look into the allegations. We also looked into everything that we did throughout our production on this [run] of Trading Spaces, and we take it all very seriously,” Daniels told reporters during a Television Critics Association panel for the show Friday. “At the end of the day, we feel very comfortable continuing with Carter in the show.”

According to Variety, Oosterhouse was scheduled to be on the panel for the show, but did not appear.

Oosterhouse acknowledged that he was in a relationship with makeup artist Kailey Kaminsky, but denied any coercion.

Oosterhouse’s wife, Amy Smart, defended him when the news first broke in a lengthy post on Instagram.

The accusations are “taking it too far and boundaries are being crossed,” she wrote. “When you are in a CONSENSUAL RELATIONSHIP, then you need to take responsibility for engaging in that and not play victim… The article is very damaging and cruel to one of the most kindest, loving, non-aggressive men I have the privilege of knowing and I am so sorry for these salacious words being thrown around, they are extremely hurtful. This type of reporting needs to stop, it’s so damaging for personal lives and careers and just not fair.”

Trading Spaces is expected to return with a new season this spring on TLC.